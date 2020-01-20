WARNING: Fraser Coast misses out on wider fire ban lift

A STATE-WIDE ban on fires in Queensland's national parks and forests have been lifted, but visitors to national parks and forests within the North Burnett, South Burnett, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Noosa and Sunshine Coast local government areas will still not be able to have open fires.

The ban was put in place in early November following severe bushfire weather conditions experienced across the state.

Deputy Director-General Ben Klaassen thanked the public for their cooperation during the ban.

"The fire ban eased pressures on the state's resources and ensured they were able to be directed to urgent firefighting activities," Mr Klaassen said.

"As the ban meant no open fires in any park, anywhere in the state, we appreciate that can affect the authenticity and ambience of the camping experience for our visitors.

"I want to thank those people and the wider community for their understanding, patience and cooperation during this time."

While the fire ban will continue on the Fraser Coast, visitors will, however, be able to use heating and cooking appliances with valves that can immediately turn off the fuel source - this includes gas and electric barbecues and fuel stoves.

Mr Klaassen said the upcoming Australia Day weekend was one of the most popular camping and recreation weekends.

"We know that having a campfire is an important part of long weekend activities for visitors to our national parks and so we are pleased that many will still be able to enjoy this experience," Mr Merrick said.

"QPWS rangers will be patrolling key sites over the Australia Day long weekend to ensure visitors are aware of their fire responsibilities."