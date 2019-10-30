Parliament praise for Mary’s Making a Comeback campaign

THE Chronicle has earned a mention in State Parliament after the successful launch of the paper’s Mary’s Making a Comeback campaign.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders spoke of the campaign before the parliament, noting that it was one of the oldest manufacturing cities in the state and it was steadily making a return to its glory days.

With a Community Cabinet meeting in Maryborough next week, the focus on the city’s economic recovery looks set to continue.

On Monday a Regional Community Forum was held at the Carriers Arms Hotel, the first of four events bringing together leaders from across the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay to discuss boosting jobs and economic development.

“I’d like to thank the Fraser Coast Chronicle because they’ve been running this program Mary’s Making a Comeback,” Mr Saunders told Parliament. “That’s some of the positive stories that are happening.”

Mr Saunders, who chaired the Regional Community Forum, told those gathered that Maryborough had shrugged off its reputation as the Detroit City of Queensland.