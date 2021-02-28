Parliament rocked by rape claim against Cabinet Minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly been sent a letter about an alleged rape committed by a Cabinet Minister.

Police have been told of an anonymous letter sent to Scott Morrison detailing historic sexual assault allegations against a minister in his government.

The letter was also sent to Labor senator Penny Wong and Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young this week.

On Friday night, Senator Wong said it included an attachment which "appears to be a statement prepared by the complainant" about an "allegation of rape".

She said: "It is my hope that appropriate action is taken to examine the allegation."

Senator Hanson-Young said the letter contained "a disturbing and a very serious allegation of a criminal nature against a senior member of the government".

In a statement, Senator Wong said she believed the complainant - who died in South Australia last year - had reported the allegation to police in New South Wales and South Australia.

The Herald Sun understands Senator Wong first became aware of the allegation when she ran into the complainant in November 2019.

She faciliated the complainant's referral to rape support services and confirmed she was being supported to report the matter to NSW Police.

Senator Penny Wong contacted South Australian police to offer her assistance in the coronial investigation.

After the complainant's death, Senator Wong contacted South Australian police to offer her assistance in the coronial investigation.

She said she had "forwarded the letter to the NSW Police Force, South Australia Police and the Australian Federal Police to assist in any investigations which may be underway".

"I have also written to the Prime Minister and Senator Hanson-Young to outline the steps I have taken following receipt of this anonymous letter," Senator Wong said.

Earlier this week, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw wrote to Mr Morrison, warning that allegations of criminal conduct should be reported without delay.

Senator Hanson-Young said that "following the advice" given to the Prime Minister, which he shared with all parliamentarians, she had spoken to Mr Kershaw on Friday who was "now taking steps in relation to this information".

A spokesman for Mr Morrison said: "As per the AFP Commissioner's instruction, any complaints or allegations of this nature made to anybody - whether they're parliamentarians or journalists - should be referred to the AFP."

"As the Australian Federal Police Commissioner outlined in advice to all parliamentarians on 25 February 2021, reporting to the police is the way to ensure any alleged crimes are properly investigated," the spokesman said.

Mr Kershaw's letter had also pointed out that communicating allegations "via other means, such as through the media or third parties, risks prejudicing any subsequent police investigation".

SA Police said: "It is a matter for the Coroner and SA Police will not be making any further comment at this time."

