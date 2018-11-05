Parolee killed grandma in a high-speed rampage

YOUNG KILLER: Brandon Pavey-Rees, 23, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for the manslaughter of Hervey Bay grandmother Janet Tucker, who was on her way home from bingo, during a 7km high speed rampage on April 15 2016. Pictured leaving Maryborough Supreme Court.

YOUNG KILLER: Brandon Pavey-Rees, 23, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for the manslaughter of Hervey Bay grandmother Janet Tucker, who was on her way home from bingo, during a 7km high speed rampage on April 15 2016. Pictured leaving Maryborough Supreme Court. Annie Perets

LESS than two hours after Brandon Pavey-Rees was released from jail, the disqualified driver had killed a grandmother who was heading home from bingo.

Hervey Bay woman Janet Tucker was killed instantly on a suburban Urangan street on April 15, 2016 in a head-on collision.

Fuelled by a fear of returning to jail after he had destroyed property, Pavey-Rees was evading police at the time Mrs Tucker's life was senselessly taken.

Pavey-Rees, now aged 23, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for the killing.

He pleaded guilty on Friday in Maryborough Supreme Court to manslaughter.

Pavey-Rees was released on parole from the Maryborough Correctional Centre shortly after 10am on April 15, 2016.

He was picked up by his mum and taken back to their Hervey Bay caravan park home.

He automatically jumped behind the wheel of a 2015 black SV6 Holden Commodore despite the protest of his family, beginning his rampage lasting several kilometres.

Peaking at a speed of 152km/h in a 60 zone, he destroyed a telephone box, knocked down a fence and came within metres of mowing down pedestrians.

At Elizabeth St, he attempted to overtake a truck which was when he collided with Mrs Tucker's car - a white Sedan.

By 11.50am, Mrs Tucker had been killed.

After his car ploughed into hers, the then 21-year-old did not even stop to check whether she was still alive.

Instead, he ran back to the caravan park where police found him hiding in the shower block.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was inevitable someone would die that day.

The repeat road offender had been released on parole for dangerous driving.

He had caused a blackout in Bundaberg after demolishing a power pole on February 26, which was his birthday.

Due to an administration reason, he was released from jail a couple of days earlier than what had been ordered by the courts.

Pavey-Rees will have to serve at least eight years behind bars before he can be released on parole.

He has already served two years while waiting for sentencing, meaning he could be out before his 30th birthday.

Pavey-Rees was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

How the events unfolded:

On March 22, Brandon Pavey-Rees is sentenced to nine months in jail for dangerous driving. He had snapped a power pole in Bundaberg, causing a blackout.

He is released on parole from prison shortly after 10am on April 15, 2016. He was released a few days earlier than ordered by the court due to administration reasons.

As soon as he arrived at his mother's place in Urangan, he gets behind the wheel of a 2015 black SV6 Holden Commodore and begins to drive dangerously.

He crashes into a telephone box, and then into a fence. He was travelling at extreme speeds, clocking up 152km/h in a 60 zone at one point.

He collides with Janet Tucker's car at 11.50am at Elizabeth St, Urangan. The grandmother, aged 72, dies at the scene.