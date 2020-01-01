Part III: QLD’s most memorable sporting moments

AS Queensland rings in the new year and the new sporting opportunities that come with it, Mike Colman looks back at the 25 biggest sporting moments in the state's history.

While we all look towards the future of sport in Queensland, with a potential new NRL team on the way and an Olympics bid incoming, we take a look back at the moments that defined sport in the Sunshine State.

From unexpected Origin comebacks to athletic miracles and cricketing sensations, these are the moments that happened on our turf and changed the history books forever.

Bold Personality (inside) – racing as Fine Cotton – wins from Harbour Gold at Eagle Farm 1984.

15. Fine Cotton Affair

Eagle Farm, August 18, 1984

IT IS a day that will live in Australian sporting folklore. When jockey Gus Philpot returned his mount to scale after winning the Second Commerce Novice at Eagle Farm, punters were already shouting "ring-in, ring-in''.

And a ring-in it was, bush plodder Fine Cotton switched with better performed Bold Personality. The horse won - just - but with stewards alerted by a betting plunge which would have netted more than $1.5 million, the victory was short lived.

Trainers, bookies and punters would receive varying punishments and the words "Fine Cotton Affair'' entered the vernacular.

14. Thommo destroys the Poms

The Gabba, November 29-December 4, 1974

AFTER bowling well within himself for Queensland in the earlier tour match of the 1974 Ashes series, Jeff Thomson unleashed a spell of lethal bowling at the Englishmen which their captain Mike Denness described as a "nuclear explosion''. Aided by a Clem Jones-prepared wicket that Denness stopped just short of calling "doctored'", Thomson took 9-105 from 38.5 overs in a fearsome performance that set the scene for a long, painful summer for the visitors.

Bronte Campbell and sister Cate after the 100m Freestyle Final. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

13. Sister Act

Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, April 9, 2018

IT WAS like a game within the Games. There were plenty of eye-catching and memorable performances at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but the undoubted stars of the show were Queensland's Campbell sisters Cate, 26 and Bronte, 24 whose friendly battles in the pool were the talk of the country.

Night after night Cate stole the spotlight from her younger sibling, swimming the fastest time to anchor the world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay, taking gold in the unfamiliar 50m butterfly and pipping Bronte in the 50m freestyle.

The dominance was expected to continue in the blue riband 100m freestyle, but in one of the best swims of her life Bronte turned the tables, edging past Cate at the 75m mark and holding on to win by .42 of a second in the final scene of what was the ultimate sister act.

Jeff Fyfe is doused with beer by Valleys forward Russell Hughes who called in to congratulate the winners.

12. Jeff Fyfe's Field Goal

Lang Park, September 17, 1972

TIME was all but up and the scores locked at 15-all in the BRL grand final between Easts and Valleys when the ball went to Jeff Fyfe. The Easts lock had never kicked a field goal in his life but with the Valleys defenders charging at field goal specialists Lee Hutchinson and Howard Fullarton, he snapped the one-pointer that would become legendary and earn Easts a 16-15 win, in front of 37,672 spectators, and the game the title of Brisbane's greatest rugby league grand final of all time.

11. Deek wins the marathon

Coronation Drive, Brisbane, October 8, 1982

IT WAS a defining moment in a Commonwealth Games full of defining moments. All of Brisbane seemed to be lining Coronation Drive that Friday morning as Robert De Castella tried to make up ground on the two Tanzanians, Gidimas Shahanga and Juma Ikangaa in the Commonwealth Games marathon.

With about 6km to go, Deek made his move, overhauling Shahanga and wearing down Ikangaa 3km from home. The plucky Tanzanian regained the lead 1km later but could not hold on as world champion De Castella won by 12 seconds, crossing the finish line on Stanley St in 2hr09min18sec, the fastest marathon ever run in Australia.

Years later Deek would recall the amazing scenes as he made his way through an estimated 6000 spectators who spilled onto both sides of Coronation Drive in front of the Regatta Hotel. "I felt like Moses. I was running into this crowd and they would just part."