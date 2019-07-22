Part of Warwick East State School already demolished

One of two pre-fab buildings set up at Warwick East State School is on the right of the photo. The old Warwick National School at Warwick East was saved from the fire and is at left.

PART of A block at Warwick East State School which was destroyed in Friday's fire has already been demolished.

Deputy director-general of Education Queensland Jeff Hunt has been in Warwick since the fire and said the western end of A block had been demolished.

Work continues at 1.30pm Sunday near main gate at Warwick East State School. Gerard Walsh

"The administration area has not yet been demolished as power will need to be rerouted from that building on the next two weekends so there is as little disruption to school as possible," he said.

"After the electricity is relocated, the remaining part of A block will be demolished.

"Between 20 and 40 workers have been on site since the fire cleaning up and setting up two pre-fab buildings, one for administration and staff and one as a classroom."

A workman on the roof of the new pre-fab administration centre and staff room at Warwick East State School. Gerard Walsh

The administration and staff room is next to the old Warwick National School which was built in 1864 and regarded as the oldest in Queensland.

The new classroom is adjacent to the tennis court on the eastern side of the school grounds.

He said the classroom burnt wasn't a year-level classroom but was a flexible learning space.

The southern wall of the new pre-fab building at Warwick East State School for staff and administration. Gerard Walsh

As decided at noon Sunday, school will return at 8.50am Monday using the normal entrance in Fitzroy St.

Mr Hunt said there was no damage to the oldest building on site thanks to the work of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

"The fire started at the opposite end of A block to the oldest building," he said.

While Mr Hunt said he was waiting for the report from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service on the cause of the fire, he said the assumption was that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Work will continue through Sunday and into the evening to have the school ready for school on Monday.