Participants wanted for brain tumour research study

FRASER Coast residents affected by brain tumours are invited to participate in a research study.

The study, Staying Connected after Brain Tumour, is being conducted by Cancer Council Queensland and Griffith University.

It will assess men and women who have been or are currently affected by primary brain tumours.

Those aged 18-85 are welcome to express interest in the study.

For more information, contact Lee Cubis on lee.cubis@griffithuni.edu.au or phone Cancer Council Queensland on 13<TH>11<TH>20.