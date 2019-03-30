Partnership adds up to winning deal for students

IN THE tight Fraser Coast job market, one Hervey Bay accounting firm has partnered with the University of the Sunshine Coast to provide pathways for students to stay in the region.

Work experience in her final year of a Bachelor of Commerce led to a full-time position for Emmalynn Healy, 22, at Drew Stephenson Chartered Accountants.

Another USC student, Maryborough's Jared Pacey, 18, also secured a part-time position at the firm soon after he started his accounting degree last year.

Company director Drew Stephenson said the partnership created practical work experience and potential job opportunities for local USC students and graduates.

"In Emmalynn's case, we were impressed by the work ethic, training and skills that she displayed during work experience and this led to the offer of full-time employment,” he said.

Emmalynn said she was thrilled to start her career so soon after completing her degree in November last year.

The former Urangan State High School student said she developed an affinity for accounting after excelling in the subject.

"It opens your eyes to what you are working to achieve and allows you to take a real-life view of your studies and apply what you have learned to improve your knowledge and results,” she said.