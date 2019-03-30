Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL JOBS: Company director Drew Stephenson, recent USC graduate Emmalynn Healy, 22, and Maryborough's Jared Pacey, 18,
LOCAL JOBS: Company director Drew Stephenson, recent USC graduate Emmalynn Healy, 22, and Maryborough's Jared Pacey, 18,
News

Partnership adds up to winning deal for students

30th Mar 2019 5:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE tight Fraser Coast job market, one Hervey Bay accounting firm has partnered with the University of the Sunshine Coast to provide pathways for students to stay in the region.

Work experience in her final year of a Bachelor of Commerce led to a full-time position for Emmalynn Healy, 22, at Drew Stephenson Chartered Accountants.

Another USC student, Maryborough's Jared Pacey, 18, also secured a part-time position at the firm soon after he started his accounting degree last year.

Company director Drew Stephenson said the partnership created practical work experience and potential job opportunities for local USC students and graduates.

"In Emmalynn's case, we were impressed by the work ethic, training and skills that she displayed during work experience and this led to the offer of full-time employment,” he said.

Emmalynn said she was thrilled to start her career so soon after completing her degree in November last year.

The former Urangan State High School student said she developed an affinity for accounting after excelling in the subject.

"It opens your eyes to what you are working to achieve and allows you to take a real-life view of your studies and apply what you have learned to improve your knowledge and results,” she said.

accounting fcbusiness fceducation fraser coast hervey bay university of the sunhine coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'TRAGIC': Tour operator speaks out after teens die on Fraser

    premium_icon 'TRAGIC': Tour operator speaks out after teens die on Fraser

    News SeaLink’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Ellison said the students were part of a school group staying on the island.

    School trip ends in tragedy for Fraser Island tourists

    premium_icon School trip ends in tragedy for Fraser Island tourists

    News The families of both boys have been notified of their deaths.

    CRASH: Man taken to hospital after cars collide in M'boro

    premium_icon CRASH: Man taken to hospital after cars collide in M'boro

    News A man was taken to hospital after the crash.

    'I'll be back': Sorensen breaks silence over radio comments

    premium_icon 'I'll be back': Sorensen breaks silence over radio comments

    Politics Mr Sorensen and the LNP failed to answer previous questions