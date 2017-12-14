Partnerships bring Hervey Bay carols to life

HELPING HANDS: Ross and Mary-Lyn Davie, Sarah Bailey, Julie Terry and Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club general manager Jason Lynch have been working hard to stage a huge night of carols at Seafront Oval this Saturday.

HELPING HANDS: Ross and Mary-Lyn Davie, Sarah Bailey, Julie Terry and Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club general manager Jason Lynch have been working hard to stage a huge night of carols at Seafront Oval this Saturday. Alistair Brightman

A PARTNERSHIP between volunteers from the Fraser Coast community and the Hervey Bay RSL and Services Memorial Club has ensured the traditional Carols by Candlelight will once again be staged at Seafront Oval this Saturday.

Carols coordinator Julie Terry said about 40 volunteers from local Christian churches and members from various organisations and local businesses were working hard behind the scenes to bring the community event to fruition.

Ms Terry said it was also a $4000 grant from the Fraser Coast Regional Council, an $8000 grant and a tremendous amount of in-kind support from the RSL that had ensured the event - which has been a feature of Christmas celebrations in the region for more than 30 years - could still go ahead.

"Even though they say they give us $8000, the RSL end up giving us so much more by supplying refreshments for our volunteers, covering the hire of toilets, lighting, generators, security, printing our carols booklets and advertising our event," Ms Terry said.

"It wouldn't go ahead without the RSL's support."

Hervey Bay RSL general manager Jason Lynch said the club was honoured to support such a worthwhile event.

"It's very important for the club to see this event continue for the entire Hervey Bay community," Mr Lynch said.

"The community of Hervey Bay needs its own carols... we are a big enough community for this event.

"I am sure the kids would be disappointed if it was not on."

Ms Terry is expecting a 10,000-strong crowd at the free event, organised by the Christian Churches of Hervey Bay.

"It's a free event so families can just come along and not have to be worried about how much money they are going to spend," she said.

"It's a great tradition and I do think people are looking for something at Christmas to get into the spirit and the carols are an excellent way to help the community to come together and focus on the reason for the season.

"Bring your family and friends, a blanket or a chair, your best singing voice and enjoy a night under the stars celebrating this very special time of the year."

An early program for all the family will start at 5.30pm with a range of local performers and an appearance by Santa.

The traditional carols program will start at 7pm with special guest Matt Saunoa, the 2006 New Zealand Idol winner.

The carols will finish with a spectacular fireworks display.

You can bring a picnic dinner or purchase food from the many stalls on the site set up by local vendors and charity groups.

Glo candles will be available to purchase and money raised from the sales will go towards chaplaincy and religious instruction programs in Fraser Coast schools.

This is an alcohol, drug and pet-free event.

Guests are encouraged to park at Pialba Place or the Hervey Bay Community Centre and walk to the Seafront Oval. In case of bad weather, the carols will be rescheduled for Sunday.

VOLUNTEERS

Bayside Transformations

Hervey Bay SES

St John Ambulance

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events

Hervey Bay Touch

McCaskers Electrical

SPONSORS

Hervey Bay RSL

Fraser Coast Regional Council

Pialba Place

Ergon Energy

>Life Choice Wide Bay

<QL><square_bullet>Ted Sorensen <QL><square_bullet>Storage King