COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Bay Power receives its grant for marquees and sponsorship of the women's team. Blake Antrobus
News

Partnerships created with community grant funding

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
BAY Power Football Club is going from strength to strength, thanks in part to its relationship with the Hervey Bay RSL.

Earlier this year the RSL provided a community grant of $17,700 to the AFL club.

The club's community grants are funded through poker machine revenue, as well as food and drinks sales.

The grant assisted Power to purchase new marquees and sponsor its women's team.

Power president Ryan Chrisp is thankful to have the RSL on board as a partner.

"The RSL are fantastic for us and a lot of other sporting and community clubs in Hervey Bay,” he said.

"They go above and beyond in assisting us to develop our club and encourage participation.”

Earlier this year Power was struggling in marking its fields.

Due to its strong relationship with the RSL, a solution was found.

"They purchased a new machine that we can use for years,” Chrisp said.

It is the strong relationship with the RSL that Chrisp is most proud of.

"Both of us have worked together to create awards for every junior member in the club,” he said.

"The club regularly goes out together to the RSL for family nights.”

Jason Lynch, general manager of the Hervey Bay RSL, is proud of the commitment that the club makes to Bay Power and other community organisations.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

