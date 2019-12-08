PARTY: 10 years of fun in the sun at Wetside

IT HAS been 10 years since Wetside Waterpark first splashed down on the Fraser Coast.

Since then, the Hervey Bay play area has been established as a premier tourist attraction for the region.

Ahead of Wetside’s 10th birthday celebration on Saturday, mayor George Seymour said thousands of people had enjoyed this public space by the beach.

The popular waterpark was officially opened by then Premier, Anna Bligh, on December 6, 2009.

“Wetside is a great public space for people of all ages” Cr Seymour said.

“It is a place where people enjoy being outside.”

Cr Seymour said the most recent additions to the park, two large slides, had proven popular. “These slides have really broadened the experience of Wetside, especially for older children,” he said.

In the two-and-a-half years since the slides opened in time for the 2017/18 summer season, more than 337,000 have enjoyed riding them.

Use of the slides has grown each year and during the last full operating year more than 169,000 people used the slides.

Wetside is an award-winning facility and has been recognised as the Best Water Park in Australia for the past two years based on customer reviews on TripAdvisor and was highly commended three years ago.

It is ranked the third best waterpark in the world by TripAdvisor, just behind Siam Park in Spain and Atlantis Aquadventure Park in the United Arab Emirates.