Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Survival story in Bay artist's new song

        premium_icon Survival story in Bay artist's new song

        News The award-winning country singer and songwriter was in for the fight of her life after discovering a brain aneurysm behind her right eye in January last year.

        GOOD TO GO: Mega tourism campaign makes splash on Coast

        premium_icon GOOD TO GO: Mega tourism campaign makes splash on Coast

        News 'Three quarters of the market lives just below us'

        Police search for car stolen from M’boro property

        premium_icon Police search for car stolen from M’boro property

        News Police are urging anyone with information to come forward