Party goer allegedly breaks police officer's hand

A 33-YEAR-OLD who broke a police officer's hand will face court next month.

The man was arrested outside a licensed premises on the Esplanade after allegedly interfering with an arrest of a friend.

Police told the man to stay away during the arrest but he refused.

A struggle with police resulted in an officer breaking a bone in his hand.

The offender has been charged several times including obstructing and assaulting a police officer and public nuisance.

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 19.