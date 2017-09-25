31°
News

Party goer allegedly breaks police officer's hand

Amy Formosa
by

A 33-YEAR-OLD who broke a police officer's hand will face court next month. 

The man was arrested outside a licensed premises on the Esplanade after allegedly interfering with an arrest of a friend. 

Police told the man to stay away during the arrest but he refused. 

A struggle with police resulted in an officer breaking a bone in his hand. 

The offender has been charged several times including obstructing and assaulting a police officer and public nuisance. 

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 19. 

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice police assault

