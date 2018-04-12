Party goer attacks security and police outside Bay nightclub

Leilani Opal Clarke, 18, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Facebook

A NIGHT out on the town ended in the police watch house for a glamorous party goer who attacked club security and police while drunk.



Leilani Opal Clarke pushed and spat on security outside Smokenleather nightclub in the early hours of January 27.



The 18-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance, assaulting and obstructing police, and drug possession.



Her defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie said Clarke had no memory of the incident.



Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court that when police arrived to arrest Clarke, she had to be chased down the road and then forcefully put into the vehicle.



At the watch house Clarke said "f*** off you slut" to an officer before kicking them.



She was also in possession of marijuana.



Ms McGarvie said her client was going through a grim time and decided to drink heavily.



She said Clarke had relocated to Newcastle from the Hervey Bay area since the event and was studying environmental science at university.



The court heard Clarke also aspires to create a festival in the Fraser Coast region which promotes the Butchulla community and her heritage.



Magistrate Stephen Guttridge highlighted that this was her third time in court for this type of offence.



She was fined $1200, and a conviction was recorded.

