PARTY ON: Fresh new look for Maryborough festival

ECHOES: Tilea Porter and Sarah and Kerri Oakhill from A Spoon Full of Sugar in Wharf St. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH'S biggest party is just a day away.

The Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival, which will replace the annual World's Greatest PubFest, will kick off with live music events across the city tomorrow, followed by the main event across 10 venues on Sunday.

It's an impressive gig guide, with the Federal Hotel to kick off events on Friday with a live performance from Phil Morgan from 8pm.

Then on Saturday from 10pm, Criterion Hotel will host DJ Kaitlyn, with the Federal Hotel to host Frank Benn from 12pm and Brentyn Irvine from 8pm.

On Sunday, venues across the city will come to life, with cafes including 71 Wharf, Alowishus Delicious, Spoonful of Sugar and the Pink Flamingo Cafe coming on board with a selection of live music.

Maryborough RSL and Maryborough Sports Club will both have live performances throughout the day, with a costume competition to be held at the sports club from 3pm.

Just like its predecessor, Echoes in Maryborough invites people to get dressed up in costume for the day, with this year's theme to be rock stars.

Longtime PubFest supporters the Criterion Hotel, Federal Hotel and Old Sydney Hotel will go all out on the day, with continuous live music.

Organiser and owner of the Criterion Hotel Brendan Heit said he was hoping people would embrace the new event just as they had with PubFest over the years.

With the much-loved event coming to an end due to lack of involvement from venues that had been regular participants, Mr Heit came up with a way to evolve the event while holding onto the parts that had made PubFest so popular.

On Sunday, there will be live performances from Maryborough's Portside Stage, with a mix of local and Brisbane bands to entertain the crowds.

A major costume competition will also be held, with $1000 up for grabs.

Participants will still be able to get their special "passports" stamped at events, just as they have at PubFest in the past, to be kept as a souvenir.