PARTY ON: Out of the ashes of PubFest comes Echoes in M'boro

ROCKING OUT: Bundaberg band Odysseus Reborn will take part in the Battle of the Bands at the Federal Hotel for the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival.

AT ITS height, the World's Greatest PubFest drew people from across Australia, bringing life and colour to the streets of Maryborough.

Records were set for the world's biggest pub crawl and the event was eagerly anticipated by both participants and venues every year.

Each year there was a different theme and colour to capture the imagination of the crowds.

In 2010, suggestions were made that the PubFest had run its course, that it was time to let the event go.

A huge protest from the community not only ensured the PubFest would be held that year, but that it would go ahead for eight more.

But this year was different.

Venues were reluctant to get on board due to the growing costs.

The challenge of keeping the event alive, of ensuring it would get past this new hurdle, looked unlikely.

Brendan Heit, a committee member for PubFest and owner of the Criterion Hotel, loved the event.

It was a big day for his business, a day that brought people to Maryborough and something the community looked forward to.

Mr Heit didn't just want to let it die, but he knew it needed to evolve to stay relevant - and he knew it wasn't just a matter of replacing PubFest.

The much-loved event needed to evolve to become something the whole community could embrace.

Thus the idea for the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival was born.

On Sunday, the city's CBD is set to come alive with music, not just from the three hotels that have long backed the concept of Maryborough's biggest event, but from cafes and venues that are taking part for the first time.

Mr Heit said the Criterion Hotel, Old Sydney Hotel and Federal Hotel were committed to the event.

The venues have now been joined by 71 Wharf, Alowishus Delicious, Maryborough RSL, Maryborough Sports Club, Spoonful of Sugar, the Pink Flamingo Cafe and Portside Stage, all of which will feature live music throughout the day.

At the Federal Hotel, the annual Battle of the Bands will be held, featuring a wide array of talent.

The bands will include Aspy Jones, Daddy Long Legs, Fading Echo, Forbidden Road, Harding's House, Mothwing, Odysseus Reborn and The Brutal Aftermath.

Mr Heit said the event would combine his passion for live music and DJs with his love of music festivals.

He knew it would not be easy to introduce an event after the success of PubFest.

There were fears the public would not embrace a new event, with Mr Heit saying organisers were worried about how the news would be received.

"We were a little but but PubFest was dead, it wasn't going to happen no matter how much we tried.

"Venues just weren't interested in being part of it anymore."

But he believes people have been open minded.

"The majority of people have embraced it, we've had a lot of positive feedback," he said.

Some of the best bits of PubFest will be retained.

That will include the opportunity to dress up - the theme this year is rock stars - and the chance to get a passport stamp from all the venues as a souvenir from the day.

Most of all, Mr Heit believes in the effort that has gone into making this new event successful in its own right.

"It wasn't just a case of something is better than nothing," he said.

"We've only had a few months to organise it, bit we've got a really good event this year.

"It's just going to get bigger and better."