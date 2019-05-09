Independent candidate says party pollies are 'just puppets'

HAVING A GO: Independent Hinkler candidate David Norman with his wife Donna.

AN INDEPENDENT candidate running for the seat of Hinkler has said those who run under a party umbrella are "puppets".

Hervey Bay's David Norman said only independent candidates were able to truly represent the average person.

"Like most Australians over the last few decades I have grown increasingly sick and tired of the bickering and fighting, the lies and deceit and the self-serving attitude and behaviour of all parties, particularly the major parties," he said.

"Political parties have just become large, self-serving, corporate machines themselves, interested in doing whatever it takes to survive."

Mr Norman said too many politicians were beholden to their parties.

"Most thinking people are now waking up and looking for honest, genuine independent representation that has the integrity to be true to the people that vote for them," he said.

"As an independent I am free to propose, debate and vote on all matters before parliament, entirely on their merit and whether they benefit the people of my electorate and Australia.

"Independents have and do wield significant power in parliament by working with all other representatives to put forward good legislation, opposing deceitful proposals and publicly holding others to account."

Mr Norman urged voters to consider independent candidates, adding many didn't have a lot of money to spend on their campaigns.

Incumbent LNP member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, said he was committed to representing the people of his electorate.

"While I commend anyone who puts themselves forward to contest an election, independent candidates can promise the world and have no ability to deliver on those promises," he said.

"We know that Labor candidates and Labor MPs do as their unions tell them to, or they will be disendorsed.

"I resigned from the ministry last year as I wanted to do everything I could to address electricity prices for my constituents.

"I was born in the electorate and have spent most of my life here.

"No one sends me to Canberra to sit there nodding in furious agreement."

Richard Pascoe, Hinkler's Labor candidate, said he believed in his party's policies.

"A vote for Labor is a vote for stability and a government with policies that put people in our community first," he said.