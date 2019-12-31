PARTY TIME: Your guide to New Year's Eve on the Fraser Coast

FINISH WITH A BANG: There will be fireworks at some Fraser Coast events tonight, plus plenty more fun things to do.

LOOKING for last minute New Year's Eve plans?

Look no further. We have a comprehensive guide to events happening throughout Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

If you are looking for a family-friendly event in the Bay, head to Bill Fraser Park, Torquay, for the city's annual party in the park.

Hervey Bay RSL has its own party going on and there are plenty of other venues throughout the Bay holding celebrations.

Check out what's happening at your local pub or club.

Bookings may be required so call ahead to be sure.

In Maryborough, you can ring in the new year in style at the Brolga Theatre or hit up the cricket club for some all-ages festivities.

Remember - if you take a photo of your New Year's fun, be sure to send it to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or send us a message on Facebook. We'd love to publish it in the paper.