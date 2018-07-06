Partygoer randomly headbutted in nightclub attack

A PARTYGOER at a Hervey Bay nightclub was left with facial injuries after he was randomly attacked near the dance floor.

His assailant, former Fraser Island tour guide Mahlie Dhunga Muhda Mitija Thanba, made a getaway after injuring the victim.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge labelled the assault, which happened about 2am on May 20 inside Smoke 'n' Leather, as an "act of gratuitous violence that won't be tolerated by the community".

The former tour guide, who recently started a new job at a solar farm, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard Thanba attacked the victim, who was known to him, after believing he was insulted.

The Dundowran resident headbutted the man's left side of the face, causing him to suffer bruising and swelling.

But defence lawyer Michael Riedel said that looking back, Thanba admitted he had been so intoxicated at the time he could have taken the comment out of context.

In fact, Thanba was not even confident there was a comment made in the first place.

With no previous convictions for acts of violence, Mr Riedel said the incident was "out of character" for Thanba.

After leaving the club Thanba walked away across the road before being located by police.

"He instructs me he was tackled by police and got up and ran away," Mr Riedel said.

"He's stuffed up, he doesn't usually act like this."

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the victim experienced "pain and suffering".

The court heard prior to the alcohol-fuelled headbutt, Thanba was at a family gathering but an argument with his partner prompted him to hit the town.

Thanba was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the victim.

Mr Guttridge told him he was lucky to escape a jail sentence.

A conviction was recorded.