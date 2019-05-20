Menu
Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe voting at Kepnock High School on Saturday.
Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe voting at Kepnock High School on Saturday.
ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

Carlie Walker
by
20th May 2019 12:01 AM
LABOR candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe has thanked his team for their support after failing to win office on Saturday.

He said it had been an honour to be a candidate for the area.

"We live in such an amazing country where every three years we have the opportunity to vote freely and as a candidate I have enjoyed the opportunity to talk to people about their views and ideas on what is needed in this region," he said.

"To my supporters and volunteers, thank you for the countless hours you gave to support a cause you believe in so strongly.

"I want to especially thank my wife Theresa and my four children for their unwavering support of me during this time.

"My wife and I are a team and without her I know I wouldn't be the man I am today.

"Lastly, I would like to congratulate Keith Pitt and wish him all the best as he represents our area."

