Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

The court heard the car was stopped on Boat Harbour Drive when McGregor was busted with the clipseal bag containing 1.5 grams of cannabis. Picture: iStock

The court heard the car was stopped on Boat Harbour Drive when McGregor was busted with the clipseal bag containing 1.5 grams of cannabis. Picture: iStock

A man was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police when he was busted with cannabis.

Williams McGregor pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the car was stopped on Boat Harbour Drive when McGregor was busted with the clipseal bag containing 1.5 grams of cannabis.

He had no previous criminal history.

McGregor was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond and ordered to complete drug diversion.

No conviction was recorded.