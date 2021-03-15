Menu
The court heard the car was stopped on Boat Harbour Drive when McGregor was busted with the clipseal bag containing 1.5 grams of cannabis. Picture: iStock
News

Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

Carlie Walker
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A man was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police when he was busted with cannabis.

Williams McGregor pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the car was stopped on Boat Harbour Drive when McGregor was busted with the clipseal bag containing 1.5 grams of cannabis.

He had no previous criminal history.

McGregor was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond and ordered to complete drug diversion.

No conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

