Passenger numbers dwindle at Fraser Coasts airport

SCHEDULE changes to flights at the Hervey Bay Airport have led to passenger numbers dwindling for the first time in the financial year.

Council documents reveal total passenger numbers for Virgin Australia and QantasLink for February were 11,562, a decrease of about 0.4 per cent on the financial year to date.

The decrease has been attributed to changes in QantasLink flights by approximately 10 turnarounds per month.

The figures were discussed at last month's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, where aviation councillor Paul Truscott said it was "the first time in a very long time" a decrease had been seen.

I feel this is directly attributed the unfortunate change in QantasLink pulling a number of services," Cr Truscott said.

"It's unfortunate we've had to see that."

Then-acting mayor Rolf Light said the change was a "great concern."

Changes to QantasLink's flight schedules have been a running concern for the community, with visiting specialist doctors revealing last year they had to cancel medical appointments after morning flights between Brisbane and Hervey Bay were cut.

Cr Truscott told the Chronicle the council discussing opportunities with Qantas to return the lost services.

"It's something that's difficult for the council to do, as it's a decision made by Qantas and not the council," he said.

"We'd certainly like to see more services returned, and with that we'd expect those current numbers would return to form with it."

A spokeswoman from QantasLink said a global pilot shortage due to the "world economy pick(ing) up at a faster rate than new pilots can be trained" was to blame for the loss of key flights.

"We've been in ongoing discussions with community and government stakeholders and will continue to listen to feedback about our schedule," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said said the airline had announced plans to set up the Qantas Group Pilot Academy to train more pilots.

In late 2017, QantasLink announced it was adjusting schedules to deal with pilot resourcing issues, which reduced the total number of flights but used larger aircraft on regional routes.

This schedule has continued into 2018 and it is expected to improve from the fourth quarter.