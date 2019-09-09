Passengers shocked by ‘mile-high’ ordeal

This is the awkward moment a couple are caught emerging from a plane toilet together after 10 minutes inside Picture: Instagram

Passengers busting for the loo were filmed queuing on the United Airlines flight before a man finally exited - quickly followed by a woman.

And the clip, filmed by beach volleyballer Stafford Slick, has since gone viral with the athlete joking "now I've seen everything".

The footage first shows a line of women waiting for a "ballpark of 10 minutes" outside the loo.

At one point, a flight attendant with a drinks trolley walks past - remarking, "You're still right here" to one of the women waiting.

The passenger then replied: "There's folks in there."

Finally, the bathroom door opens, with a man in a red jumper and black bumbag appearing.

Just a few seconds later, a woman in a matching red jumper also walks out from the cramped room, apparently having just joined the mile-high club.

Sharing the video on Instagram, bemused Slick wrote: "These women had been posted up on the lavatory, ready for a ballpark of 10 minutes."

Capturing the moment the couple emerge from the bathroom, he then added: "I've been on a LOT of flights … this is a first."

It is unclear where Slick was headed, however he later said it was a United Airlines flight.

He added: "Couldn't believe my eyes … I've heard the legends, but never thought I would see it in real life #milehigh #travel #nowiveseeneverything #unitedairlines

It comes after flight attendants revealed the worst attempts that passengers had made to join the mile-high club - including one couple who couldn't fit into the bathroom.

A couple on a Jetstar flight in Australia were also caught trying to do the deed in their seats.

It's not unusual - with 78 per cent of cheeky passengers dreaming of joining the mile-high club, a recent survey revealed.

