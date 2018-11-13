Passing the mate test?

FINE CRACKDOWN: Fraser Coast Reuse Recycle manager Gavin McPhee at Eli Waters Shopping Centre with Endeavour Foundations Op Shop donation bins which are being illegally dumped with unsaleable goods and rubbish.

FINE CRACKDOWN: Fraser Coast Reuse Recycle manager Gavin McPhee at Eli Waters Shopping Centre with Endeavour Foundations Op Shop donation bins which are being illegally dumped with unsaleable goods and rubbish. Jessica Lamb

MEMBERS of the public could smell the Endeavour Foundation's donation bins outside Eli Waters' shopping centre before coming within 10 metres of the orange charity drop yesterday morning.

The offending odour from a suitcase filled with rotten food is just a mild example of the daily illegal rubbish dumping of unsellable goods according to Hervey Bay's Endeavour Foundation Opportunity Shop manager Christine Spink.

While Ms Spink said the phrase "one man's trash is another man's treasure” still rang true, trash dumping at charity pick-up spots around the region was traumatic for charity volunteers, also costing time and money.

"We have had broken unsellable goods, dirty clothes, stained items and some just flat out rubbish,” she said.

"We welcome donations but if you put a bag of clothes on the outside of the bins the weather will affect it or it will be looted and strewn around before we get here.

"Don't be frightened to give us a a ring so we know to come and pick it up if you can't put it in the bin. "We do have a van and things left over from garage sales that we can sell and we will come and pick it up.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is backing the local not-for-profit charities in their campaign kicking off National Recycling Week this week with the slogan "If you wouldn't give it to a mate, don't donate.”

Fraser Coast Environment Councillor Zane O'Keefe said clearing rubbish left beside bins costs the charities, council and by extension ratepayers more than $250,000 per year.

"Donated items are the op shops' major source of income but they can't sell broken items or old mattresses and the like on which dogs and cats have slept,” Cr O'Keefe said.

"The shops are run mostly by volunteers and the profits fund services such as crisis support and suicide prevention.”

Cr O'Keefe said council staff would search through illegally dumped items and fine people found doing the wrong thing. Council also has CCTV cameras at known illegal dumping sites.

"Anyone seeing illegal dumping happening at charity bins is urged to report vehicle details to the police or phone 1800 79 49 29,” he said.

Reuse and Recycle manager Gavin McPhee said it was a shame people had resorted to dumping when the tips at the Maryborough and Nikenbah sites would take items not fit for donating to other charities to Reuse and Recycle for no charge.

"Any profits also help our local community.

"If you're unsure if your items are suitable for donating, please contact us and items you can't deliver we may even be able to collect.”