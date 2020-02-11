Passion for wellbeing forges career path for chiropractor

GROWING up under chiropractic care from an early age forged a career path for Hervey Bay’s Chantal Templeton.

The Toowoomba-born resident started off as a patient at the age of seven, which lead her to foster a passion for wellbeing, nutrition and movement.

She is now the newest staff member and chiropractor to join the team at Holistic Chiropractic in Hervey Bay.

“I believe that by leading a healthy lifestyle you can enjoy life to its fullest and embrace all it has to offer,” Ms Templeton said.

Ms Templeton studied chiropractic at Macquarie University in Sydney.

She incorporates a variety of chiropractic techniques into her treatments including the use of manual adjustments, soft tissue work, activator, and gentle kinesiology-based techniques such as Sacro-occipital Technique (SOT), Applied Kinesiology (AK) and Total Body Modification (TBM).

Ms Templeton said she made the move to Hervey Bay to be closer to family, and the beach.

“I am looking forward to ocean swims and getting out on the stand-up paddle board.”

Patients of all ages from babies to the elderly are welcome to book with Ms Templeton.

Holistic Chiropractic is located at 2B Fraser St, Torquay. Phone 4125 1555.