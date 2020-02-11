Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Passion for wellbeing forges career path for chiropractor

Kerrie Alexander
11th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROWING up under chiropractic care from an early age forged a career path for Hervey Bay’s Chantal Templeton.

The Toowoomba-born resident started off as a patient at the age of seven, which lead her to foster a passion for wellbeing, nutrition and movement.

She is now the newest staff member and chiropractor to join the team at Holistic Chiropractic in Hervey Bay.

“I believe that by leading a healthy lifestyle you can enjoy life to its fullest and embrace all it has to offer,” Ms Templeton said.

Ms Templeton studied chiropractic at Macquarie University in Sydney.

She incorporates a variety of chiropractic techniques into her treatments including the use of manual adjustments, soft tissue work, activator, and gentle kinesiology-based techniques such as Sacro-occipital Technique (SOT), Applied Kinesiology (AK) and Total Body Modification (TBM).

Ms Templeton said she made the move to Hervey Bay to be closer to family, and the beach.

“I am looking forward to ocean swims and getting out on the stand-up paddle board.”

Patients of all ages from babies to the elderly are welcome to book with Ms Templeton.

Holistic Chiropractic is located at 2B Fraser St, Torquay. Phone 4125 1555.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        SAFETY FIRST: Decision to lower Paradise Dam praised

        premium_icon SAFETY FIRST: Decision to lower Paradise Dam praised

        News Environmental advocate supports move to lower wall

        • 11th Feb 2020 1:38 PM
        $20m boost to make NDIS access easier: MP

        premium_icon $20m boost to make NDIS access easier: MP

        News In the area, $197.3 million has been committed in NDIS plans to date

        Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

        premium_icon Bra-king bad: Jailhouse drug smuggle puts grandad in the bin

        Crime Woman hides 60 pills in bra as she visits boyfriend in prison