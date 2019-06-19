Passion for women's football drives FFA community leader

YEH THE GIRLS: Sandii Barsby (centre) is one of 126 community leaders working to bring the Women's Football World Cup to Australia. She is pictured with Jemima Ball, Abigail Holgate, Daria Box, Alena Dibben, Tyrah Dibben and Elexis Jarius, Madelyn McGowan, Abigail Adams, Ava O'Connell and Shelby Box.

FOOTBALL: Hervey Bay's Sandii Barsby is throwing her passion for women's football into an international pitch.

The Doon Villa life member and women's divison one coach is one of 126 community leaders throughout Australia working with Football Australia to help win the FFA bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be assisting Football Australia with 'The Bid' campaign,” Barsby said.

"I am passionate about females playing football and this is so rewarding being a Community Bid Champion.”

The news of a local football leader playing a pivotal role in the next World Cup bid comes as Australia's premier women's football team, the Matildas, continues its World Cup campaign in France.

To celebrate the Matildas' efforts, Football Queensland will host Yeh The Girls Gala events across the state, including next week's event at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

The event, on Monday June 24 between 6-8pm, will give women and girls the opportunity to give football a go in a social setting.

FQ Women & Girls Development Officer Kerry Hammersley said the gala events are the perfect opportunity for girls to get a taste of football in a social setting.

"Not everyone has had the opportunity to give football a go and sometimes the thought of playing in an 11-a-side competition can be quite daunting, particularly if you haven't played before,” Hammersley said.

"The Yeh The Girls Gala events present us with a chance to try the game or to help to introduce someone new to the sport.”

As for Barsby, she will continue supporting women and girls in football at a local level.

She is currently running the Aldi MiniRoos all-girls kick-off program.

"The 10-week program is a safe and supportive program to create pathways to become involved in football,” Barsby said.

"We have seven weeks still to run and we encourage all girls who want to try football to give it a go.”

Barsby said the games were non-competitive and focussed on building the girls' confidence.