Passionate Bay teen is there for all

CONNECTED: Amelia Aylott, who volunteers with Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay, with her beloved horse, Harley.

CONNECTED: Amelia Aylott, who volunteers with Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay, with her beloved horse, Harley. Inge Hansen

EVERY Thursday and Saturday, 15-year-old Amelia Aylott heads to the Dundowran Equestrian Park.

It has been two years since Amelia started volunteering at not-for-profit organisation Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

With a love for horses, she relishes the opportunity to do what she loves while helping those living with disabilities through mounted and unmounted equine therapy.

"I always really wanted to get into horse related stuff and this inspired me to do that," she said.

"We help groom the horses, saddle them up and help the riders."

Amelia Aylott with her beloved horse, Harley. Inge Hansen

Amelia said watching the reactions of those riding the horses was something she looked forward to each week.

"It makes me feel happy that I'm helping people out," she said.

"You get to form strong relationships with everyone."

For more information on the work Riding For The Disabled does, head to rda.org.au.