Passionate win

CELEBRATION: Sunbury Blues celebrate a goal in their Wide Bay Premier League match against the United Warriors on Saturday night.

CELEBRATION: Sunbury Blues celebrate a goal in their Wide Bay Premier League match against the United Warriors on Saturday night. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: In an emotional week, the footy gods and Judy Foster smiled down on Sunbury Football Club for its Wide Bay Premier League round three match.

After the match had been moved from Warriors' home turf in a show of respect to Sunbury Life Member Mrs Foster, who died on April 1, it was always going to be an emotional evening.

Prior to the match, in a tremendous show of sportsmanship, the United Warriors formed a guard of honour for the Sunbury players as they entered the field.

Both teams formed up in lines on the pitch, and blue and white balloons were released before a minute's silence was held.

In a tough first half Sunbury went to the break leading 2-0.

The result was indicative of the passion Sunbury played with.

Sunbury's Richard Pendleton received a red card in the 20th minute of the match for pulling a United jersey, leaving the team with just 10 men for the remainder.

Sunbury did not ease up in the second half scoring another five goals including one from Isaac Sanderson who hit the ball from outside the 18-yard box.

Warriors managed to claw a goal back with the final score 7-1 to Sunbury.

Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett was pleased with the result.

"It was a very good win and we showed pride in the blue jersey,” Howlett said.

"After last week's thumping we had to be first to the ball and we were, it made all of the difference.”

Andrew Mollee returned from injury to lead the side and scored two of the team's seven goals.

In other WPL matches KSS Jets drew 2-2 with United Park Eagles in Bundaberg.

Buccaneers did not add to their points, going down 1-0 to Bingera.

ATW continued their goal-scoring ways thrashing Granville 9-0.

Brothers Aston Villa were victorious over Doon Villa Magpies 4-3.