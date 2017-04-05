Passports and cash stolen from caravan while victims sleep

CANADIANS had their passports, cash and personal belongings stolen from a caravan.

Police said the tourists were staying at a caravan park along the Esplanade when criminals took the property while they were sleeping in their unlocked van.

Canadian passports, $200 in cash, two pairs of glasses, a pair of binoculars and personal items were taken from the caravan between 9pm Monday and 6.30am Tuesday.

Some of the items were found along the beach and at the park.

Police are urging tourists and locals to lock up.

Anyone with information that may be able to help police investigations should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.