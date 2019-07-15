Menu
DOMINATION: Past Brothers player Brent Kuskey cuts down Baily Robertson from Wallaroos in Saturday's Toyota Cup at Eskdale Park.
Rugby League

Past Brothers claim the BRL Toyota Cup trophy for 2019

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
15th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos coach Peter Waters could still find positives after his team were defeated 58-0 by Past Brothers in the A grade Toyota Cup trophy match.

The team were without eight of their regular players and six of the under 18 team backed up after their game to play for the senior team.

"We are in a tough spot at the moment with plenty of injuries,” Water said.

"It is not great at the moment but the future is bright with the under 18 boys coming through.”

"It bodes well for the future of the club.”

Waters understands that the next few weeks will be difficult for the team as they manage the workload of the players as they wait for the injured players to return.

"We will make into the finals and hopefully we will be fit enough to mount a challenge,” he said.

The round 12 match had extra significance with it doubling up as the Toyota Cup trophy match.

The top two teams after a full round of competition play for the Toyota Cup when they next meet.

Past Brothers were too strong across the park for Wallaroos running in ten unanswered tries.

Joshua Birch lead the try scoring crossing the line four times.

A dominant nine out of ten goal kicking display from Zakarey Bainbridge completed the demolition.

In the other BRL fixture played, the Eastern Suburbs Magpies proved too strong for the West Panthers winning 36-16.

Waves Tigers and the Hervey Bay Seagulls had the byes.

Wallaroos will travel up to Bundaberg next week to battle against the Western Suburbs Magpies while Past Brothers will play the Easts Magpies.

In the final match of round 13 the Hervey Bay Seagulls will host the Waves Tigers in the Hopgood Memorial Cup at Stafford Park.

The match is a tribute to former Seagulls player Dale Hopgood who passed away in Bundaberg after a reserve grade match.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

