POINTS: Past Brothers player Tien Nguyen runs with the ball against Maryborough Brothers. He was able to score seven tries in Past Brothers' massive win.
POINTS: Past Brothers player Tien Nguyen runs with the ball against Maryborough Brothers. He was able to score seven tries in Past Brothers' massive win.
Sport

Past Brothers smash siblings for second straight A-grade win

14th Apr 2019 7:06 PM
LEAGUE: Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff has defended their ruthless display against Maryborough Brothers on Saturday in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The Brethren kept their siblings scoreless and winless for the third straight round of the competition, smashing them 128-0 at Salter Oval.

In the most one-sided contest in years, Past Brothers led 50-0 at half time before scoring 78 more points in the second half.

Brethren player Tien Nguyen scored seven tries with Jayden Alberts scoring a hat-trick.

Past Brothers had 11 of their 17 players score, with 22 tries scored in the contest.

The score is the highest in A-grade in years and the first 100-plus point win for a side since Hervey Bay defeated The Waves 110-0 at the end of the 2015 season.

Sherriff said that with a limited amount of game time for the team, they were forced to feast on Maryborough Brothers.

"It's hard to generate match fitness when you have three games in six weeks,” he said.

"We want to get our structure right and exactly the way we want it.”

Sherriff said with the side playing The Waves in two weeks and no games this week because of Easter, it was important to play a full 80 minutes.

"We made sure after half time that we tried to match that score,” he said.

"We didn't train well so we went out there with the focus of playing well.

"It was promising to put stuff we train on to the field.”

Sherriff said it was good as well for the side to score in different ways.

"We scored a lot of tries out wide rather than through the middle,” he said.

The Past Brothers captain said Nguyen was one of the best players on the ground but another player impressed as well.

"Tyla Hodge played well,” he said.

"The way he worked as a forward was outstanding.”

Sherrif said they would work hard now, during the next weeks, to prepare for The Waves on April27.

"We'll have a big hit-out next Tuesday and maybe train on Thursday as well,” he said.

"We'll get stuck into a bit of fitness.”

In the other A-grade game, the Wallaroos maintained their unbeaten run.

They scored a 32-10 win over Hervey Bay.

