Past Brothers women out to claim first Inter-City title

LEAGUE: Past Brothers women’s side is hoping that a channelling of mad energy into a good performance will help them make history today.

The side will go to Gladstone to face Tannum in the first final of the Intercity Women’s Competition between the Bundaberg Rugby League and Gladstone Rugby League.

The side is aiming for the first title in the competition but is still fuming it has to play away.

Past Brothers captain Chelsea Morrison said it was not because of the rules but because they lost two weeks ago to Tannum.

“We’re mad at ourselves for losing that,” she said.

“It should be a home grand final, especially with the boys playing at the same time and us missing it.

“That is the driving force, for us to win, it should be at home.”

Morrison said the way the side played needed to change to beat Tannum.

“We need to add some depth to our plays and structure,” she said.

“We need to be supporting each other as well.”

Morrison said the angry energy would be used in a good way and Brothers coach Rob McKeown has helped them to relax before the encounter.

“His positive belief and attitude has been driving us all year,” she said.

“It’s especially helped the past two weeks.”

Past Brothers are aiming for an unprecedented eighth title in nine years, their only loss was in 2015, in extra time.

The final will be held at 3.30pm at Marley Brown Oval.