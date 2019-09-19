Past decade has been one of change, improvement for M'boro

FOR Daniel Sanderson, it's just as important to look back on how far Maryborough as come as it is to plan for the future.

In the past five to 10 years, the city has been on the road to transformation, making the most of its Mary Poppins link, historical roots with its story trail and the introduction of Open House weekend to more modern touches, including more lighting, new footpaths and the introduction of the CBD street parties.

Cr Sanderson said the new infrastructure built in the city had gone a long way to improving the image of Maryborough.

New businesses have found their way into the central business district, including cafes such as Alowishus and Pop In and new Japanese restaurant Koi set to open its doors this week.

"There is still a way to go for our city," he said.

"But there are exciting things happening.

"The feeling of people have changed immensely from what it was like a couple of years ago."

He said positive developments outside the CBD were also having a positive impact on the city centre, including the rebounding property market, improving consumer confidence and the Rheinmetall munitions factory set to go ahead in the city.

"Jobs are being created as well," Cr Sanderson said.

From the Armistice to Gallipoli Memorial to the new water play park for Anzac Park, plenty of projects had successfully been achieved or were set to go ahead in the Heritage City, Cr Sanderson said.

The council is set to spend $1 million building the first stage of the water playground, with another $250,000 budgeted to start delivering the park's master plan.

The water play park's first stage will include splash pads, fountains, a net platform, a sugar mill-themed element, an all-abilities carousel and a themed sensory wall.

In July, the council announced a $2.5 million makeover of the road and footpaths of Kent St.

Work was also scheduled in front of the City Hall, between Adelaide and Lennox streets and in a small area west of the Kent and Lennox St intersection.

"It's very similar to what's been seen in the areas that have been done: new aggregates on the footpaths, artworks and public art... (and) more green spaces," Cr Sanderson said.

"Depending on the areas, we want to make sure we keep green space in our city."

Previous stages have included a reconstruction of Bazaar St and work on roads from Ellena to Kent streets.