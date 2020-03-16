Past Grammars to batle Bushrangers in final

CRICKET: The Fraser Coast Cricket preliminary final was held with both teams unable to field full teams.

Cancellation of fixtures throughout the season due to bad weather meant both teams had players that did not play enough matches to qualify for the finals.

Tinana fielded a team of eight players while Past Grammars had nine.

Past Grammars won the toss and chose to bat posting a total of all out for 8/148.

Opening batsman Nathan Dempsey top scored with 50 after being given several lives by Tiana throughout his innings.

He was supported by opening bowler James Miniskas who stuck a cavalier 40.

The best of the Tinana bowlers was Damian Hinchcliffe who took 3.24 off of his eight overs. Tinana was no match with the their limited numbers, faillin gfor 7/78.

Paul Frederiksen top scored for Tinana with 34 and was supported by Cody Goldenstein with 28.

Joel Jensen took 3/36 for Past Grammars along with Dean Challicoe chipping in with 2/15.

Past Grammars will travel to Hervey Bay next Saturday to play Bushrangers Blue in the grand final.