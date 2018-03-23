Past Grammars to defend cricket title against Australs

CRICKET: A tight and high-performing bowling unit will lead to Australs to a long-awaited Maryborough District Cricket Competition title according to club stalwart Clinton Hansen.

Australs will face Past Grammars in the grand final on Saturday, and the sides' split results in the 40-over format has given Hansen confidence his clubmates get win.

"The capacity is there,” he said. "It showed last week.

"We weren't happy to be dismissed for 149 but we backed ourselves with the ball and got it done.”

Australs seamer Jig Patel has had a season to remember, taking 35 wickets to lead the competition.

"Matt Adams has been bowling really well at the other end,” Hansen said.

Showers are forecast for Maryborough today, but Hansen does not think there will be enough to influence the game.

Should heavy rain interrupt play, the back-up game days are tomorrow and Saturday, April 7.

The game starts at noon.