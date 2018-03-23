Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australs bowler Jig Patel.
Australs bowler Jig Patel. Alistair Brightman
Cricket

Past Grammars to defend cricket title against Australs

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Mar 2018 4:09 PM

CRICKET: A tight and high-performing bowling unit will lead to Australs to a long-awaited Maryborough District Cricket Competition title according to club stalwart Clinton Hansen.

Australs will face Past Grammars in the grand final on Saturday, and the sides' split results in the 40-over format has given Hansen confidence his clubmates get win.

"The capacity is there,” he said. "It showed last week.

"We weren't happy to be dismissed for 149 but we backed ourselves with the ball and got it done.”

Australs seamer Jig Patel has had a season to remember, taking 35 wickets to lead the competition.

"Matt Adams has been bowling really well at the other end,” Hansen said.

Showers are forecast for Maryborough today, but Hansen does not think there will be enough to influence the game.

Should heavy rain interrupt play, the back-up game days are tomorrow and Saturday, April 7.

The game starts at noon.

fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle
M'boro woman steals charity tins, wallet in crime spree

M'boro woman steals charity tins, wallet in crime spree

Crime According to documents presented to the court, Blair was also responsible for stealing several charity tins last year.

Savage dog attack one of 104 in the past year

Savage dog attack one of 104 in the past year

News It comes nearly a month after Hannah was attacked.

Petition calls for new heated pool for M'boro patients

Petition calls for new heated pool for M'boro patients

News So far, more than 270 people have signed.

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Local Partners