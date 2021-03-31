Pastor’s Easter message for the Fraser Coast

Bayside Christian Church Pastor Ross Davie has released a message to the community ahead of the Easter break, here’s what he had to say on the occasion:

Easter is a very special time of the year for many people, especially for those who believe and follow Jesus and his important message of salvation. Everyone enjoys the extra long weekend for camping holidays, special family celebrations and annual community and sporting events.

The main reason for Easter is to remember the death of Jesus on the cross for our sins, and to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. This is not just a religious tradition, but it is an important time to reflect on the forgiveness and love that Jesus sacrificially demonstrated for us.

His resurrection from the dead is a proven historical fact that gives us great hope for each of our lives and for our future. This last 12 months has been a very difficult time for everyone in our nation and around the world. Many have had to deal with fears for their physical health and their financial well being. I pray that this Easter will be a season of fresh encounter with the love and peace that Jesus freely gives to us.

I am reminded of a well known message from John’s Gospel. John 3:16 ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.’

I encourage you to attend an Easter Church service, watch an Easter movie, or to read the Easter message in the Bible.

Pastor Ross Davie, Bayside Christian Church

Fraser Coast Easter Service Times 2021

Bayside Christian Church: Good Friday 8:30am, Easter Sunday 8:30am, 10:30am

Victory Church Maryborough: Good Friday 9am to 10am, Easter Sunday 9:30 am to 11am

St James Lutheran: Good Friday 8:30am, Easter Sunday 8:30am

New Life Christian Church: Easter Sunday 8:30am. Note: Those attending must book a space.

HB Baptist: Good Friday 9:30am, Easter Sunday 9:30

Church of Christ: Easter Sunday 9:30m

More service times will be added.