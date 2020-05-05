Menu
Pie & Pastry Paradise owner Jodie Berkhout has a vacancy for an experienced baker and pastry chef. Photo: Annie Perets.
Pastry chef job available in paradise

Shaun Ryan
5th May 2020 4:30 AM
IF YOU have a love for food and can bake a good artisanal bread then the perfect job might be waiting for you in Urangan.

Pie & Pastry Paradise is looking to hire a casual baker and pastry chef to work out of their Elizabeth St premises.

Owner Jodie Berkhout said the role was ideal for anyone who loved the industry and had some experience baking artisanal breads.

“The successful candidate will need the necessary qualifications, at least five years’ experience, a manual driver’s licence and be able to work up to 20 hours a week,” she said.

The bakery wants to hire a candidate with a range of skills.

“We bake so many different products here. The candidate must be proficient with pastry. We also bake pies and breads, among other things,” Mrs Berkhout said.

If you would like to apply for the position you can drop off your resume at the bakery in Elizabeth St.

Applicants who live outside of Hervey Bay can email pie pastryparadise@hotmail.com.

Meanwhile, Mrs Berkhout said her two bakeries were performing well despite restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“All our products are still available, customers just can’t sit and eat here,” she said.

The bakery has adjusted its business model slightly, saying it was “fortunate not to have to lay-off any staff”.

A home delivery service was also implemented.

