Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The latest court appearance over the alleged stabbing murder of Tyler Bell has ended in another adjournment.
The latest court appearance over the alleged stabbing murder of Tyler Bell has ended in another adjournment.
News

Pathology report completed in deadly Gympie stabbing case

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th Sep 2020 12:05 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of killing a Gympie father-of-five will be back in court at the end of the month following another adjournment of his case.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, appeared by video in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday as his case continues to wind its way through the system.

Mr Smart is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after an alleged daylight stabbing at the intersection of Monkland St and the Bruce Highway in September last year.

The parties had been waiting on the result of a pathology report, which the court heard had now been completed.

He remained in custody and will next appear on Monday, September 28.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Toddler run over by car at Rainbow Beach

* WINNER: Gympie's most stylish trendsetter revealed

More Stories

bruce highway gympie court gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

        Premium Content Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

        News The charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle was briefly mentioned

        Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Pets & Animals Snakes pulled from roofs, beds, pools, in catchers’ ‘mental’ week

        • 8th Sep 2020 5:28 AM
        Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Premium Content Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Politics Labor’s $3b war chest as Budget blowout hidden

        • 8th Sep 2020 5:06 AM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites