Pathway leads to better access

ON THE RIGHT PATH: Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott visits the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge to inspect the new pathway to the shed which he helped fund with his discretionary trust. He is pictured with (from left) Blair Harris, Maureen England and Katie Burton and two-year old Katahoula Fender, who you can have as a 'furever' friend for $200. Boni Holmes

IT HAS been a hub of excitement for all things great and small at the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge.

Acting president Maureen England said there was a lack of electricity supply and uneven ground leading from the main refuge buildings.

"A year or so back we had a large shed built in our back exercise yard to use for meetings, garage sales, training, educational sessions and our annual Christmas photo shoot day.

"Access to the shed caused us a few problems so we costed getting electricity and a pathway.

"We call it the Hub."

There had been some sticky situations staff had to deal with before getting the upgrade.

"Last Christmas we realised we needed to do something to make it more accessible to all people of all ages and abilities," refuge manager Blair Harris said.

"We also have schools with students in wheelchairs, so now they can come down here.

"We can bring a dog down here, close up the shed, turn our fans on and our lights and the dogs can be off leash.

"It is so dual purpose now - we have some really fabulous ideas floating around."

The cost was $7136.36 and was given to the refuge by Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Paul Truscott's discretionary fund.

"Maureen originally contacted me and I tried to go through the council's grants to see if there was anything suitable," Paul said.

"It was going to take a month of Sundays and while I had the opportunity with funding in my discretionary fund I thought well I appreciate the work that they are doing here. I wanted to make sure it happened in a prompt time frame.

"It was good to use local contractors to do the work necessary."

Local contractors were being praised for their prompt and professional work.

"Jade Fluerty Electrical installed the power for a really good deal, Jamin O'Donnell Concreting went above and beyond with our concreting, also doing a great deal," Maureen said.

"It was good to have their support."

"We have a few big events including the upcoming AGM, where we will have a barbecue and invite all our volunteers along afterwards and then the photo shoot in November."

Maureen said this year was expected be bigger than ever and were hoping to raise more than the $2000 they did last year.

"We will be promoting more of a picnic at the refuge with kids' entertainment, pony rides, skirmish.

"We will invite other rescues as well and hope to rehome as many cats and dogs before Christmas."

Interested?

For more information visit 765 Kent Street, behind the Maryborough Cemetery, visit Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook, visit their website or phone 41231712.