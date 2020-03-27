Pathways, coronavirus on agenda in Division 10

IN DIVISION 10, there are plenty of issues on the table.

As well as sharing her concerns about the coronavirus, candidate Alicia Wade has also been vocal about the conditions of pathways near the Urangan Pier.

“I have taken the time to walk it in the past couple of days,” she said. Encouraging business was also a priority for Ms Wade.

Candidate Ed Gibson said the coronavirus would have a very serious economic impact and he was shifting his thinking to more immediate issues affecting the community, such as rate relief.

Incumbent candidate Zane O’Keefe said he was committed to improving access to all of the division’s open spaces.

Candidate David Norman was making dangerous roads his priority, adding that council should always push for appropriate funding.