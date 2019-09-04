PATIENT EXODUS: Coast facing maldistribution of specialists

CRITICAL MEDICAL MEETING: Australian Medical Association of Queensland council member Dr Nick Yim, vice president Professor Chris Perry and president Dr Dilip Dhupelia met with hospital executives last week during a visit to the Fraser Coast to discuss critical health issues like specialist care and pharmacy ownership.

CRITICAL MEDICAL MEETING: Australian Medical Association of Queensland council member Dr Nick Yim, vice president Professor Chris Perry and president Dr Dilip Dhupelia met with hospital executives last week during a visit to the Fraser Coast to discuss critical health issues like specialist care and pharmacy ownership. Blake Antrobus

MALDISTRIBUTION of specialist doctors is leading to a patient exodus from the Fraser Coast region, leading doctors claim.

Queensland officials from the Australian Medical Association met with hospital executives and local politicians in Hervey Bay last week to discuss critical health issues affecting residents, including a lack of specialist carers in the region.

While residents have long claimed there is a shortage of doctors for services like urology, respiratory and ear, nose and throat, AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia says the issue is around distribution, not numbers.

He said the AMA was concerned about "training bottlenecks” - where people couldn't get the training they required in certain regions.

"We've trained sufficient doctors in Australia, so there's no shortage in training,” Dr Dhupelia told the Chronicle.

"We know from research if a doctor gets their entire training in a regional area, they're more likely to actually stay there.

"Currently, we don't have that here in the Wide Bay.

"We want the distribution (of doctors) to be spread out... we've got to pick local people with rural heritage, families and ties who wish to remain rural for selection in medical school.”

Fraser Coast Local Medical Association president Dr Nick Yim said it was a big issue for families requiring specialist care. He said he knew patients who had to make the difficult journey to Brisbane just to make one major appointment.

"It's a big concern, it's quite taxing on patients' bodies and families just to seek medical care,” Dr Yim said.

He said it boiled down to the recruitment and retention of non-GP specialists, saying the issue could be solved by a "strengthening of the public and private relationships”.

But the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said it had already expanded local specialities in recent years to cover medical oncology, radiation, oncology cataract procedures and cardiac angiography.

Its board chairwoman Peta Jamieson said their waiting time performance across specialist outpatients, diagnostics and elective surgery was among Australia's best.

"There will always be some Wide Bay patients who require treatment at tertiary hospitals in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast,” Ms Jamieson said.

"This does create a travel burden on members of our community when they need to access care.

"Last month, WBHHS publicly released data showing it had performed close to 50,000 on time elective procedures in the last five years.

"This has seen our service average around 10,000 procedures a year for five years, which is a significant increase from the 7803 procedures performed in 2012-13.”