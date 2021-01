Paramedics assessed one patient and took them to hospital after a crash at Eli Waters on Wednesday afternoon.

A person has reportedly suffered chest injuries following a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Endeavour Way, Eli Waters at 4.16pm and assessed only one person.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was reportedly a female, although it was not confirmed.

They were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for further assessment.