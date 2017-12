Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

PARAMEDICS were called to a traffic incident in Maryborough about 4.22pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the incident reportedly involved a car and a bicycle.

The crash happened on the corner of Churchill and Tooley Sts.

One patient was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.