Patients moved from hospital ED as drug-seeker loses it

Carlie Walker
21st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A Maryborough court has heard about a man’s bizarre month in which he broke into a business for food, got busted with drugs and then created a scene at the city’s emergency department.

Craig Adam West pleaded guiltyin Maryborough Magistrates Court to one court of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, public nuisance, possessing drug utensils and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard on March 11, West broke into Sound Solutions using a screwdriver to gain entry.

When police caught up with him, they found him in possession of cannabis and a glass pipe.

Then, on March 20, West attended the emergency department at Maryborough Hospital seeking a script for his medication.

The court heard he became abusive towards staff when he didn’t get what he wanted.

Other people had to be moved from the waiting room before police arrived, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said West had been looking for food and a place to stay when he committed the break in.

But he now had stable accommodation and was seeking work.

West was placed on probation for 12 months and he was fined $450.

