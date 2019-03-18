Wife died ‘violent’ death, court told

A WOMAN who was killed by her husband of 17 years must have died "a violent and sudden death" at his hands, a prosecutor has told a judge.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller QC told Justice Peter Flanagan he should utterly reject Edmund Ian Riggs's "implausible" account of how he accidentally killed his wife, Patricia Riggs, 34, in 2001.

Mr Fuller said the circumstances of Tricia Riggs's death remained unknown, as Riggs had shown by his words and conduct that he was completely without credit.

Riggs admitted burying his wife's body, then years later digging up some of her remains and reburying them in his Margate back yard, where they were found in 2016.

Patricia Ann Riggs died in 2001.

Pictures: Supplied

Mr Fuller said the reburial showed "a level of calculation and callous disregard" for his wife's body, Mr Fuller said, in submissions at Riggs's sentence' which will conclude on Thursday.

Edmund Ian Riggs, 59, was found guilty last month of the manslaughter of Patricia Riggs on September 30, 2001, but not guilty of murder, after a trial.

He had pleaded guilty at the start of the Supreme Court trial to interfering with a corpse, by burying her body elsewhere, after killing her in the bedroom of their Margate house.

Riggs today pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury, over statements and affidavits he made in three courts in 2002, 2004 and 2007 at a Crime and Misconduct Commission hearing in 2002.

He had perjured himself by making statements that he did not know what had happened to his wife.

Police scour a property in Burpengary, north of Brisbane, earlier this month. The land was combed by police a week after Edmund Riggs told them where to look for his wife's remains. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Mr Fuller said although Riggs would have had immunity from having anything used against him in a court, during the CMC hearing, he did not disclose what had happened to his wife.

Edmund Ian Riggs court drawing by Richard Gosling.

The court heard Riggs offered to plead guilty to manslaughter in January, before the murder trial, but the Crown rejected the offer.

After he was found guilty of manslaughter Riggs gave police information about where he said he initially buried Tricia's body, but a search failed to find any other missing remains.

Defence counsel Lars Falcongreen tendered a letter of remorse from Riggs, but Mr Fuller said he expressed no remorse for the death of his wife, only about the removal of her body.

Justice Flanagan was asked by the prosecutor to impose a sentence of more than 10 years for manslaughter, which would mean Riggs would have to serve 80 per cent of the sentence.

Riggs waited three days to report his wife missing, telling police she had walked out late on a Sunday night, after they had argued.

But at his trial, Riggs said on that Sunday night Tricia spat in his face, he pushed her with both hands, she hit her head on a bottom bed post, fell to the floor convulsing and died.

Mark Knowles (left), brother and Jon Knowles (right), father of Patricia Riggs pictured outside court last month. Picture: AAP/Darren England

"I realised I'd killed her. My brain just exploded," Riggs said, saying he did nothing to try to save his wife because he was in shock.

He said he thought if police found out he had killed his wife he would go to jail for life, leaving his children "parentless".

He said he picked up Tricia's dead body, laid it on their bed, wrapped her in bedding and carried her to the boot of his car.

Riggs said he then drove to bush near Morayfield, north of Brisbane, carried the body about 50 metres, dug a hole and buried her.

Twelve days after Riggs reported Tricia missing police searched the house, finding bloodline spots on the wall behind the couple's bed.

The next day Riggs disappeared for 10 days.

Riggs said years later, after seeing excavation in the area where he had buried the body, he returned and dug up some of her remains, reburying the bones in his back yard.

Riggs sold the Margate house in 2007 and in 2016, one of the new owners dug up some of Tricia's bones, while building a retaining wall, and Riggs was charged with murder.