ON PATROL: Arrests made as Fraser Coast parties

AN OUT-OF-CONTROL house party, a car caught in floodwaters and revellers assaulting police kept emergency workers busy on the last night of 2017.



Across the Wide Bay, including the Fraser Coast, there were four arrests for public nuisance, with five charges laid.



People were arrested on a variety of charges, including possessing weapons, one drug offence, an assault offence, three obstruct police and one assault police.



One person was charged with public urination while four public nuisance tickets were issued.



Eight people were caught allegedly driving under the influence, while four returned positive roadside drug tests.



Senior Constable Mick Bleakley said a man aged in his 20s was stopped by police for a roadside breath test.



He returned a blood alcohol reading of .215, more than five times the legal limit.



Property was stolen from a home in Point Vernon, while on the Esplanade in Torquay, someone punched a hole through a window.



In Hervey Bay 700 people attended the fireworks at the foreshore, while in Maryborough 500 people attended celebrations at the Brolga Theatre.



"In Hervey Bay, people were generally well behaved," a spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said.



But in Maryborough one house party got out of control in Scott St, with obstruct police and public nuisance charges laid, the spokeswoman said.



In Urangan on Moolyyir St, a car stalled after driving through floodwater after heavy rain about 8.15pm.



A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said there were no entrapments and all four people inside the car had escaped injury.



