Patrols over school holidays after dingo incident

THE impact of the fire burning on Fraser Island on the dingo population is not yet known,

The Department of Environment and Science will carry out an assessment once the fire has been extinguished.

In the meantime tourists are being urged to be dingo safe at all times while on the island.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will have focused patrols in high visitation areas over the Christmas school holidays and rangers will be out educating and urging visitors to K’gari to be extremely vigilant and be dingo safe at all times.

The government has increased penalties for deliberately feeding or disturbing dingoes to a minimum $2135 per offence, and $10,676 maximum.

“These actions are all important steps towards mitigating the risks of negative interactions and dingoes becoming familiar and aggressive towards visitors, and the ultimate need to take euthanasia action,” a statement from the department said.

“While visitors have been generally good at complying with this requirement, the QPWS will continue to reinforce the importance of leaving the island’s dingoes alone.”

Visitors to the island have been reminded to walk in groups, camp in fenced areas where possible and be sure not to run as running or jogging can trigger a negative dingo interaction.

Tourists should never feed the dingoes and never store food or food containers in tents.

It is also important for visitors to secure all rubbish, fish and bait.