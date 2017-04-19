Patrons have a drink at Torquay pub for the first in a month

The Torquay Hotel has reopened, following the storm damage caused by Cyclone Debbie's rain depression. Old school friends were reunited for Easter, at the Torquay.

PATRONS filled the Torquay Hotel from door to door as part of the Easter weekend's celebrations.

It was the first time they could step foot into the popular Fraser Coast venue in more than a month.

Wind and rain from a storm in March caused the building severe damage, forcing it shut until that damage was repaired.

The Torquay Hotel has reopened, following the storm damage caused by Cyclone Debbie's rain depression. Tahlilka Carpenter, Mick Guteridge, Talia Carter and Tarlee Watts. Valerie Horton

Owner Darren Carter said the support from locals was overwhelming on its first days of opening was overwhelming.

"We were flat out with a great crowd during the days and nights," he said.

"It was great getting to see everyone again.

"We've missed having our regulars coming in."

The Torquay Hotel has reopened, following the storm damage caused by Cyclone Debbie's rain depression. Bay Power AFL were out to support the reopening. Valerie Horton

As part of the process of the pub getting back on its feet, a bit of renovation work was also done.

"There's some new furniture as well as new lighting, paint, and flooring," Mr Carter said.

The closure also put the hotel's employees temporarily out of work.

"We had concerns over the staff being out of work, but none left and are happy to be back," Mr Carter said.