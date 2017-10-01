Paul brings super car to Van Titles

STUNNER: Paul Murray from Slacks Creek and his 1967 HR Holden wagon.

STUNNER: Paul Murray from Slacks Creek and his 1967 HR Holden wagon. Alistair Brightman

IRONMAN made a special appearance at the Queensland State Van Titles on Sunday.

No, not the superhero, the 1967 HR Holden wagon owned by Slacks Creek's Paul Murray.

Painted red, the classic car features the image of Ironman - a theme inspired by Mr Murray's son.

"I was on the phone to the muralist and my son told me to call it Ironman, so I did," he said.

"I bought it five years ago from a mate who bought it off a mate, who had it off another mate, who had it off another mate.

"So it's been around."

Ironman featured with a number of other classic cars ranging from 2017 Mercedes Vito van, 1961 EK Holden wagon, 1977 CL Drifter and more at Seafront Oval in Pialba.

In 1990, Mr Murray's pride and joy won the nationals title for the same competition.

But despite its uniqueness and popularity, Mr Murray said he gets more joy driving it down the street and seeing the reactions of passerby's.

"There's a lot of shows I don't go into," he said.

"I'd go and buy a big van in the states tomorrow but my wife says no because I've done too much to (Ironman) already."