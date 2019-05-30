Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Pinzone, 37, last month became the 16th person charged by the Crime and ­Corruption Commission’s ­Operation Windage investigation.
Chris Pinzone, 37, last month became the 16th person charged by the Crime and ­Corruption Commission’s ­Operation Windage investigation.
News

How police caught up with Pisasale associate

by Kelmeny Fraser
29th May 2019 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE developer accused of corrupt dealings with former mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest by "hotel hopping", authorities allege.

Chris Pinzone, 37, last month became the 16th person charged by the Crime and ­Corruption Commission’s ­Operation Windage investigation.
Chris Pinzone, 37, last month became the 16th person charged by the Crime and ­Corruption Commission’s ­Operation Windage investigation.

It cleared the way for CCC detectives to arrest Pinzone at Atura Hotel in Dandenong, Victoria, according to a court recording of an extradition hearing last month.

CCC detective sergeant Adam Edwards told the Dandenong Magistrates Court hearing he believed Pinzone had been "hotel hopping for the last two months to avoid apprehension". He argued against Pinzone being granted bail, saying he had been to seven hotels in about two months and was an "unacceptable flight risk."

Pinzone was found at Atura Hotel, where rooms cost up to $289 a night.

Pinzone denied "hotel hopping" and has previously rejected any wrongdoing. He told the court he moved to a hotel in Melbourne's south as his uncle needed a home and shifted to Atura Hotel 10 days before the hearing to move closer to a colleague.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The other hotels were a "misunderstanding" as it was "common for my business that I would actually get hotel rooms for people that work for me".

Pinzone is accused of paying for Pisasale's restaurant meals and arranging prostitutes in return for the then-mayor championing his development proposal in Ipswich's Yamanto.

Magistrate Sharon McRae was unconvinced Pinzone was a flight risk and granted bail.

Pinzone appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court days later.

 

More Stories

associate paul pisasale police

Top Stories

    Grief-stricken father tells of son’s last words

    premium_icon Grief-stricken father tells of son’s last words

    News WHEN James McLeod's son Zaidok told him he loved him for the first time earlier this month, he never knew it would be the only time he would hear those words.

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    News “I feel as if I’ve done it alone... these are the things Jesus did"

    Fraser Coast Masters hockey team state champ hopefuls

    premium_icon Fraser Coast Masters hockey team state champ hopefuls

    Sport Only four teams have entered this year compared to double last year

    REVEALED: The hefty fines hitting Fraser Island visitors

    premium_icon REVEALED: The hefty fines hitting Fraser Island visitors

    News Dingo-related offences among the top reason for penalties